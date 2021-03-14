2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan & Virat Kohli Powers India to 7-Wicket Win

At the time of his dismissal – leg-before to Adil Rashid, India needed just 71 in 10 overs.

If England thought that they were back, Rishabh Pant (26 off 13), another big-hitter, joined Kohli and the two added 36 for the third wicket in just 3.3 overs. By the time of Pant's dismissal, England were down and out. India reached the target with 13 balls to spare.

India had lost the wicket of K.L. Rahul early in the first over. The Karnataka batsman fell for a duck.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers brought in change of pace towards the end of the England innings to restrict the visitors to 164 for six in 20 overs.