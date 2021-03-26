2nd ODI: Rahul, Pant & Kohli Power India to 336/6 Against England

Rahul, who by now had completed his half-century as well, decided to up the scoring rate at his end and was joined by the left-handed Rishabh Pant for the final half of the innings.

With Pant going taking the attack to England in his inimitable way Rahul at the other end was starting to show off his repertoire of shots; piercing the gaps with regularity and giving the opposition bowlers quite a bit to think about.

Pant, who was dealing in fours and sixes, raced away to his half century off 28 deliveries, pulling, slog sweeping and lofting the bowling with great power and ease.

Soon after, Rahul, who was looking a far cry from the out-of-touch batsman that he was in the T20Is, completed an elegant century, with the final five overs set to roll on.

Rahul and Pant put on 113 runs off 80 deliveries, leaving India in a great position to tee off in the final few overs with their power hitters.

Next to walk in was Hardik Pandya and he hit Sam Curran for a couple of sixes off the first three deliveries he faced.

Hardik and Pant put on 37 runs off 13 deliveries, smashing 5 sixes in that period before Pant was caught by Jason Roy at third man of Tom Curran for 77 off 40 deliveries.

Hardik went on to add 35 off 16 deliveries while Krunal at the other end also added a few lusty blows, taking India to 336/6.