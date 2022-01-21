2022 ICC T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Match at MCG on 23 October

India will take on Pakistan in Group 2's opening fixture of the Super 12 stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with the blockbuster game scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the fixtures for the Men's T20 World Cup 2022, with trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand set to take on Australia in the opening match of the Super 12 stage at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 22.

The tournament will run between October 18 and November 13, with 16 teams set to compete and seven cities to host matches across Australia. Twelve of those 16 nations are already confirmed, with the final four to be determined by Global Qualifying.