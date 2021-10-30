2021 T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli & Co Face Must Win Situation Against New Zealand

The situation for India in the Super 12 stage is very dire. After receiving a comprehensive 10-wicket hammering from Pakistan in their opening match last Sunday, India are under immense pressure now. They were rocked by Shaheen Shah Afridi's opening spell, followed by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan spearheading a clinical chase.

In that one-week break, Pakistan have registered wins over New Zealand and Afghanistan to become the overwhelming favourite to top Group 2 and are almost sure of booking their place in the semifinals.



India's openers and number four batter were blown away ruthlessly in the power-play, leaving Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to do the resurrection job in the middle overs. But when the duo got out, India was unable to nail a flourishing finish at the back-end of the innings. Their defence of 152 fell flat as none of the bowlers were able to scalp a Pakistan wicket, with dew coming into the equation.



Captain Kohli needs to think over how his playing eleven combination should be in a must-win match against New Zealand. With mystery still existing over Hardik Pandya's bowling fitness, the question is whether he will be kept in the playing eleven. The advantage is that Kohli has vehemently backed Pandya to come good despite being in a lean patch with the bat.