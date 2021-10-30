2021 T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Apologises After Defeat to Pakistan

"Thank you, everyone, for your messages 100th T20 international wkts," said the spinner while thanking his fans.



The 23-year old made his debut only in 2015 and is the quickest to the landmark in terms of matches and time. It needed him only 53 T20Is and six years to reach the century. Malinga had done it in 76 matches whereas Shakib and Southee, who also completed 100 wickets during this tournament against Pakistan, needed 84 matches each.



Afghanistan will face Namibia in their third Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.