2021 T20 World Cup: Martin Guptill Cleared to Play Against India

New Zealand have already lost pace bowler Lockie Ferguson to a calf muscle tear and he was unable to take the field in the game against Pakistan.



New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed that Guptill would be fit to play India on Sunday.



"It (toe) went a different shade of colour for a period of time," Stead said in an interview to New Zealand Cricket (NZC). "But he trained on Friday and he's trained again on Saturday night, so it's great to see that he's available and fit for selection."



The coach was also quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz that pace bowler Lockie Ferguson's injury replacement, Adam Milne, would, in all likelihood, be included in the New Zealand line-up against India, after the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved his name.