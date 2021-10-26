2021 T20 World Cup: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out of Tournament Due to Injury

With New Zealand set to play five Super 12 stage games over the next 13 days, they had no option but to rule Ferguson out of the tournament, coach Gary Stead said. Stead indicated Ferguson would be replaced in the 15-player tournament squad by Adam Milne subject to approval by the ICC Technical Committee, the NZC said.



"It's a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now," Stead was quoted as saying in the NZC report.



"He's a massive part of our T20 side and has been in such good form -- so to lose him at this time is a blow. However, we are fortunate to have a like for like replacement in the form of Adam who has been with the squad training for the past two weeks."