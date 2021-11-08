2021 T20 World Cup: Injured Jason Roy Ruled Out; James Vince Named Replacement

England’s batter Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2021 T20 World Cup with an injury and will be replaced by James Vince, who is among the reserves for the squad.

Roy has had to pull out with a torn left calf which he suffered in England’s game against South Africa while taking a single in the fifth over of their chase. He retired hurt on 20 off 15 balls and limped off the field with support from a physio and Tom Curran. Roy was visibly upset while receiving treatment on the ground itself and also broke down in the dressing room after that.

Scans on Sunday confirmed that Roy will not recover in time for the remainder of the World Cup.