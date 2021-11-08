2021 T20 World Cup: Injured Jason Roy Ruled Out; James Vince Named Replacement

Jason Roy is out of the rest of the World Cup.
Image: ECB
England’s batter Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2021 T20 World Cup with an injury and will be replaced by James Vince, who is among the reserves for the squad.
Roy has had to pull out with a torn left calf which he suffered in England’s game against South Africa while taking a single in the fifth over of their chase. He retired hurt on 20 off 15 balls and limped off the field with support from a physio and Tom Curran. Roy was visibly upset while receiving treatment on the ground itself and also broke down in the dressing room after that.
Scans on Sunday confirmed that Roy will not recover in time for the remainder of the World Cup.
"I'm gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup," Roy said. "It is a bitter pill to swallow. I will be staying on to support the boys and hopefully we can go all the way and lift that trophy. It has been an unbelievable journey so far and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us.
"The rehab has already started and even though I've torn my calf, I'm going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year."
England are already without Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Tymal Mills.
After the South Africa game, England captain Eoin Morgan said that Roy was an important part of the set up.
"He's a guy who epitomises everything that we are about in the changing room and the way we play," Morgan said. "You see how commanding he is at the top of the order… he's as close as we get to surmising how the changing room should play. We're gutted for Jase but also half-hoping that he's OK. For anyone to miss the latter stages of a tournament - particularly when it's been too guys in two games - that does hurt the mood (in the dressing room).
"You got through the names that either aren't here through injury or other reasons: Archer, Stokes, Sam Curran, Tymal… You look back at the times that you've really explored and tried to build a squad, and I'm sitting here thankful that we have done that because we're going to need those guys in the next game and possibly in the final."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)