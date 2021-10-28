2021 T20 World Cup: Jason Holder Comes into WI Squad as Injury Replacement

The ICC Event Technical Committee comprising Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid, and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull, and Ian Bishop (Independent Members) approved the change on Wednesday, the ICC informed.



Holder, who is one of the travelling reserves with the team, will join the squad on Thursday and will be available for selection for Friday's match against Bangladesh.



West Indies, who had lost both their matches in the event so far suffered the setback when the 24-year-old McCoy picked up an injury in the loss to England.