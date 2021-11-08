2021 T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia LIVE: Bumrah and Co Eye Wickets

Live updates from India vs Namibia 2021 T20 World Cup match.
Image: BCCI
Baard at the other decides to join in to the party as well and has stepped out and carted Shami over wide mid-on for a six. The first of the game, early in the third over. Follows it up with a quick two to midwicket before Shami completes the over with a couple of dots. 10 from it means Namibia are going along at a good rate.
A good over for Namibia as Jasprit Bumrah has a bad start. Van Lingen pounces on a full toss and drives it through mid off of four before a short one gets pulled away. Namibia pick up 10 from that over.
Good start for India and Mohammed Shami, who was a little erratic early on in the over with his line. Namibia add 5 to the cause.
Stephan Baard and Michael van Lingen open the innings for Namibia with Mohammed Shami takes the first over for India.
India are wearing black arm bands to mourn the passing of celebrated coach Taarak Sinha in Delhi.
Here's what Virat Kohli said at the toss.
“We'll bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor, and when I've won a couple we'll do what we wanted to do from Day 1. It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way for the longer formats. I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands. Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy for today's game,” Kohli said.
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Virat Kohli has won the toss against Namibia and opted to field first. This is Kohli's last game as T20 captain for India.
Rahul Chahar replaces Varun Chakravarthy in India's playing XI.
This is the end of the road as the T20 captain of India for Virat Kohli and it is also the end of Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India head coach. India take on Namibia in what is a dead rubber in terms of semi-final qualification.
This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts. This will be India's first T20I encounter against Namibia. The only other time they faced each other was in the 50-over World Cup of 2003.
Squads:
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar
Namibia Squad: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Michau du Preez, Ben Shikongo
