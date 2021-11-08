2021 T20 World Cup, India vs Namibia LIVE: Bumrah and Co Eye Wickets

This is the end of the road as the T20 captain of India for Virat Kohli and it is also the end of Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India head coach. India take on Namibia in what is a dead rubber in terms of semi-final qualification.

This is the first time since the T20 World Cup of 2012 that India have exited an ICC tournament before the knockouts. This will be India's first T20I encounter against Namibia. The only other time they faced each other was in the 50-over World Cup of 2003.