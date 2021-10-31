2021 T20 World Cup: If Hardik Plays, He Must Bowl, Says Suresh Raina

"The other big decision will be what to do with Hardik Pandya. I think if he is going to be in the playing XI, then he has to be able to give Virat two or three overs. You need at least one in the powerplay and then a couple more in the middle overs ideally," wrote Raina in his column for the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.



"Otherwise, you have other guys who can come in. Ishan Kishan batted really well in the IPL and the warm-up games so he could add a lot," added Raina, the only Indian player to score a century in men's T20 World Cups.



The 34-year-old added that he will not be surprised if off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is included in the playing eleven in place of Varun Chakravarthy as New Zealand have many left-handed batters. "On the bowling side, I would not be surprised to see Ravichandran Ashwin get a chance because New Zealand have a lot of left-handers and he could be very useful against them. That might be enough to see him move ahead of Varun Chakravarthy."



Raina mentioned that openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul need to come good after being dismissed cheaply in the match against Pakistan. "We have match-winners in our side, but we really need KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to click at the top of the order. If they can put on the runs early on, then Virat Kohli can come in and play around and guys like Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant will attack."