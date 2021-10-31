2021 T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Due to Injury

"Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies," ESPNcricinfo quoted doctor Debashis Chowdhury as saying.



"In a clinical examination, it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity. He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review," he added.



The all-rounder pulled up when chasing a ball in the fifth over of the match. He went off the field briefly at the time but returned to complete his four overs. He later opened the innings, for the first time in international cricket, in a bid to use his physical limitations during the Powerplay, but visibly limped while taking singles before being dismissed for 9.