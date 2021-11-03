2021 T20 World Cup: Afghanistan Ask India to Bat First; Ashwin & Suryakumar Play

India captain Virat Kohli
Image: PTI
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss in Abu Dhabi and opted to field first against India. Nabi said they were bowling first due to the due factor.
India would have bowled first if they had won the toss said Virat Kohli.
India have brought back Suryakumar Yadav instead of Ishan Kishan and R Ashwin replaces an injured Varun Chakaravarthy. This is Ashwin's first T20I since 2017.
“There's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will look at the chance and try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board. Couple of changes - Surya is back as he's fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle,” Kohli said.
For India, this is a massive game as they need to win big to stay alive in the 2021 men’s T20 World Cup after losing against Pakistan and New Zealand. Virat Kohli-led India have their task cut out against Afghanistan, whose spinners have been in fine form.
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan
Squads:
India Squad: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf
