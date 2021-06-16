2 Spinners a Must for India in WTC Final vs NZ: Ian Bishop

Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop feels India should go into the World Test Championship final against New Zealand with two spinners -- Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin -- as they both are dependable batsmen as well.

"I am going for the two spinners. Jadeja bats, Ashwin bats, and they are both excellent bowlers and in good form as well. So the balance of the attack for me will be three seamers and those two spinners," said the 53-year-old Bishop, who took 161 wickets in 43 Tests.