1st Test, Day 3: Yashasvi, Ashwin Star as India beat WI by an Innings & 141 Runs

In the first innings, the 21-year-old Jaiswal formed a formidable 229-run partnership with captain Sharma, with both batters notching up centuries. Jaiswal went on to score a remarkable 171, while the experienced Virat Kohli accompanied him with an excellent knock of 76.

Ashwin showed the world why he is the No.1 ranked Test bowler, further solidifying his reputation by claiming his 34th five-wicket haul – tied for fifth most by any bowler in Test history.

As the second Test approaches in Port of Spain, India will be eager to maintain their momentum, while the hosts will be aiming for an improved performance in order to level the series.

Earlier, till tea, Jadeja and Ashwin combined to take out West Indies openers as the hosts were reduced to 27/2 and trail India by 244 runs.

It was a session where runs came in at snail's pace -- only 48 runs were made while three wickets fell, with India in pole position to win the match after declaring on 421/5, thus grabbing a 271 run lead.

After the declaration, India began with four overs of pace, before turning to Ashwin and Jadeja. As expected, the experienced spinners kept the openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and captain Kraigg Brathwaite on tight leash with the pitch doing all kinds of tricks in terms of spin and bounce.

Coming in from over the wicket, Jadeja delivered the breakthrough for India by trapping Chanderpaul lbw after beating him on the inside edge.

Despite Ishan Kishan dropping a catch of Brathwaite, the West Indies skipper struggled to break free in his painful 47-ball stay at the crease, including getting off the mark on his 30th ball, before edging to first slip off Ashwin.