1st Test: Root-Sibley Look to Rebuild After Ashwin, Bumrah Strikes

India got their first breakthrough in the morning session of Day 1 against England in Chennai when R Ashwin dismissed opener Rory Burns for 33. Soon after Jasprit Bumrah struck too as he trapped Dan Lawrence LBW for 0 to pick his first wicket in Tests in India.
Joe Root and Dom Sibley took England to Lunch with the score at 67/2.
Earlier, England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns had safely negotiated the majority of the first session of Day 1 after captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat.
Rory Burns had an early scare off the first ball of the second over of the match when he tried to play the leg glance against Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, picked over Wriddhiman Saha, could not hold on.
The duo looked solid with the pitch offering very little help to the bowlers and were 26/0 after 12 overs when the first drinks break took place.
The openers continued to chip away and frustrate the Indian bowlers in the first session before Ashwin struck. With the Lunch break around the corner, Burns surprisingly tried to reverse sweep the off spinner and it came off the glove allowing Pant to complete a simple catch to break the partnership of 63 runs.
Dan Lawrence then joined Sibley in the middle but could not play out the rest of the morning session and was trapped LBW by Bumrah for 0, leaving England at 63/2.
India were forced to bring in Shahbaz Nadeem in the eleventh hour after Axar Patel, who looked set for his Test debut complained of pain in his left knee. The hosts also picked the veteran Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj while R Ashwin and Washington Sundar are the other two spinners in the playing XI.
This is Nadeem’s second Test and interestingly he was a late call-up when he made his debut in 2019 against South Africa in Ranchi.
The Test also marks the return of captain Virat Kohli, who missed the last three Tests on the Australia tour due to his paternity leave. Debutant on the Australia tour, Shubman Gill also kept his place at the top of the order and is expected to open the batting with Rohit Sharma.
For England, the first Test in Chennai is captain Joe Root’s 100th and Jos Buttler’s 50th. This is also Jasprit Bumrah’s first Test match on home soil.
Meanwhile, the England team are wearing black armbands in respect of inspirational war veteran and fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died aged 100 earlier this week after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
England XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson
Published: 05 Feb 2021,10:44 AM IST