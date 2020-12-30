12 WI Players Decline to Tour B’desh Due to COVID, Other Reasons

Twelve players, including Test captain Jason Holder, One-day International captain Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo, have declined to go to Bangladesh with the West Indies team on next month's short tour due to Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Tuesday named the West Indies Test and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh. West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka.

"The following players declined the opportunity to tour due to Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears: Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons," a CWI statement said on Tuesday.