Ashwin Becomes First Indian to Take 30 Wickets in a Series, Twice

R Ashwin dismissed Joe Root in the fourth innings of the fourth Test match against England to claim his 30th wicket of the series. This made him the only Indian bowler to have claimed thirty or more wickets in a Test series twice.

His first 30 wicket haul in a series came against South Africa in 2015/16, when he took 31 wickets in just 7 mere innings. His best bowling figure in an innings against South Africa was 7/66 and his best bowling figure in a match was 12/98. He was also awarded the Player of the Series for his endeavours.