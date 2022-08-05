CWG 2022: New Take-off System Denies India’s Sreeshankar Chance to Win Gold

So, on Thursday two of Murali Sreeshankar's jumps were adjudged fouls by this new system with even the athlete himself surprised by the margin by which he was shown to have crossed the line -- especially on his fourth jump.

"I was very surprised by the narrow margin by which I was shown to have crossed the line. It was too small a magin," said Sreeshankar. According to the system, Sreeshankar's toe was a millimetre across the line and his jump, which would have been in the range of 8.30, was declared illegal.

Similarly, his effort on his sixth and last jump too was flagged as illegal by a narrow margin, and the 23-year-old Indian athlete was denied a gold medal as he needed an effort of more than 7.94 to overtake his opponent from the Bahamas on the second jump to win the gold.

But that was not to be. Laquan Nairn of Bahamas, the eventual gold medallist, too was fouled out in his last jump.