CWG 2022: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal Duo Claim Squash Mixed Doubles Bronze

The experinced Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal beat Australia’s Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley 2-0 to win bronze in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

The Indian pair came good against another experinced duo, defeating them 11-8, 11-4 to hand India it's second and final medal in squash at Birmingham.

India had earlier won a historic bronze medal through Saurav in the men's singles event. Saurav, who is married to Dipika's sister had became the first Indian to win a singles medal in sqaush a few days back.