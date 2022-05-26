Chessable Masters: Praggnanandhaa Loses First Match to Ding Liren in Final

The final of the Chessable Masters started with Ding Liren giving 16-year-old Pragg a tough test just hours after the talented youngster sat a real-life school exam, his class XI final exams.

The Chinese star showed exactly why he is ranked world number 2 with a cool and classy display to take the first of two matches of the Champions Chess Tour's first all-Asian final. Praggnanandhaa will now have to win the second match on Thursday night to drag the matter into the tie-breaks to decide the winner of the online rapid chess tournament.

Pragg started the final on a disappointing note as Ding reeled off a smooth win. For the Indian Grandmaster, it was hard to see where he went wrong. Just a cumulation of small mistakes was enough for Ding to take the lead.

But Pragg came back hard in the second as two extra pawns in the endgame proved too much for his opponent, who resigned.