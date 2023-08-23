Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa & Magnus Carlsen Play Out Another Draw

FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa & Magnus Carlsen will meet in the third round of the final on Thursday.
(Photo: FIDE)
India’s 18-year old Grandmaster (GM) R. Praggnanandhaa and world number one Magnus Carlsen's FIDE Chess World Cup final's second match has also ended in a draw, on Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The match lasted just over an hour with both players playing just 30 moves before agreeing on a draw.
The first match of the final on Tuesday had also ended in a draw, after 35 moves each. Both players now have 1 point each in the final and action moves to Thursday when shorter time controlled games will be played played to decide the 2023 World Cup winner.
On Monday Praggnanandhaa had pulled off a big upset by entering the finals of the FIDE World Cup by defeating world number three GM Fabiano Caruana.
The win also helped him book his seat for the Candidates Tournament to be held in Canada next year. The winner of that event will challenge Chinese GM Liren Ding, the reigning world champion for the world title.
On his way to the final, Praggnanandhaa had also defeated American world number 2 GM Hikaru Nakamura.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)