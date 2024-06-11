The Special Siblings – Praggnanandhaa & Vaishali Talk Chess and Beyond

The 22-year-old secured fourth place in the women’s category at the recently concluded Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger. Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa, who is the youngest player to be a FIDE World Cup runner-up, secured third place in the same event. Notably, he defeated Magnus Carlsen in this event.

Following the conclusion of the event in Norway, The Quint caught up with these prodigies for an engaging conversation. They shared insights into their sibling bond, unveiled some secrets, discussed each other's quirks in a lighthearted exchange.

Here are the excerpts: