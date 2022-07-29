Chess Olympiad 2022: Third Indian Team Unaffected After Pakistan’s Withdrawal

Talking to IANS on the condition of anonymity, an Olympiad official said: "There is no threat of the third Indian team going out of the competition to make the number of entries an even number even though they were allowed in for the same purpose."



"In the first round, the lowest-ranked team will be given the bye. And from subsequent rounds the team with the lowest points will be given bye," the official and other chess officials told IANS.



There is also the possibility of some teams missing their flights and not being able to reach the tournament venue on time, thereby making the number of entries even in the first round, the official added.



The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre at Mamallapuram near here from Friday onwards.