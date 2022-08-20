Champions Chess Tour: Praggnanandhaa Loses to Liam, Magnus Carlsen Also Tumbles

However, Duda had other ideas. He roared back to win the first blitz game and then, when Carlsen blundered a bishop in the second, the match ended with Poland's number 1 picking up the win. Duda took 2 points and Carlsen 1.



While Pragg and Carlsen slipped up, French Iranian teenager Alireza Firouzja jumped into the fray when he breezed past the enigmatic American Hans Niemann by 2.5 to 0.5 to sit a point behind Pragg and just two off the lead.



What looked like a two-horse race yesterday now has three riders going into the final two rounds which are becoming increasingly tense.