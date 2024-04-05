Candidates Tournament 2024, Day 1: All 5 Indians Draw on Gruelling Opening Day

The other four Indians competed among compatriots, in accordance with how the competition is being scheduled, where players from the same nation face each other in the initial rounds of this double round-robin tournament.

D Gukesh, the youngest Indian at the Candidates Tournament, faced initial difficulties against a 29-year-old Vidit Gujrathi, but eventually overcame the precarious situation to get a draw. R Vaishali, Praggnanandhaa’s sister, faced Koneru Humpy in what was a 41-move affair, which ended in a draw as well.

Elsewhere, there were a few surprising results from the opening day. Defending Candidates winner Ian Nepomniachtchi was held to a draw by Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov, who would not have featured in this competition had Magnus Carlsen not withdrawn his participation.

Meanwhile, in the women’s section, Lei Tingjie, who won the previous instalment of the competition, was defeated by fellow Chinese GM Tan Zhongyi. The other two matches in the women’s section – Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Kateryna Lagno and Anna Muzychuk vs Nurgyul Salimova – ended in draws.

The open section saw another battle among national compatriots, with two Americans – Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura – crossing swords. Despite a strong start, Caruana could not secure a win in that battle.