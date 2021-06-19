A Legacy That Inspired a Nation: Kohli & Sania Honour Milkha Singh

‘Against all odds’ would be one of the many ways to describe the career that Indian sports legend Milkha Singh scripted for himself, despite the trauma of the many setbacks he faced very early in his life.

While the near miss in Rome is his most spoken about race, it set the benchmark for generations of Indian athletes, embodying the spirit to never give up and always keep fighting.

And now, as the fraternity’s brightest star bid farewell to the world late on Friday night, 18 June, Indian sportspersons from across disciplines are paying tribute to the legend of Milkha Singh.

“Sad to hear the passing away of the legend Milkha Singhi ji. His legacy will live on for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti,” tweeted VVS Laxman.