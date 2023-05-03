World Boxing C'ship: Nishant Sails Into 71kg Pre-Quarters With a Clinical Win

The 22-year-old from Karnal utilised his strategy of attacking from a distance and landed a swift combination of punches to begin the bout on the front foot.

After judging his opponent's attacks well and defending sternly, Nishant gave the Azerbaijani no chance to execute his attacks. The southpaw, who hardly put a foot wrong throughout the bout, proved to be too quick for Aliyev.

Nishant will now face Lee Sangmin of South Korea for a place in the quarterfinals. Having reached the quarter-finals of the competition in the last edition as well, the Indian will be aiming to go all the way this time round.