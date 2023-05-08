World Boxing C’Ships: Sachin Moves Into Pre-quarters; Naveen, Govind Bow Out

The day belonged to Siwach as he came up with a superb display to maintain his chances of finishing on the podium.



Siwach dominated the match from the beginning and registered a 5-0 unanimous decision over his opponent. The 2021 World Youth champion started aggressively and never let his guard down in the first round.



Siwach continued with the same strategy in the second round as well. He landed some heavy punches on his opponent with swift movements. Siwach was all over Novach in the third and final round with precise hits and received the decision of all the judges in his favour.



Siwach will now face top seed Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan in pre-quarters on Tuesday, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) informed in a release on Monday.