World Boxing C’Ship: Ashish Advances to Pre-quarters; Harsh Choudhary Makes Exit

Tokyo Olympian Ashish Chaudhary came up with an impressive performance to advance into the 80kg pre-quarterfinals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 after recording an emphatic victory here on Tuesday.



Chaudhary secured a hard-fought 4-1 victory against the 2021 Asian Championships silver medallist Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran.



The 28-year-old dynamic pugilist from Himachal Pradesh displayed his attacking intent from the word go by landing powerful jabs to keep his opponent at bay in the first round.

The Indian, who has a 2019 Asian Championships silver medal to his name, utilised his smart movement and supreme technical ability to edge past the Iranian pugilist in the next rounds and eventually sealed the win.