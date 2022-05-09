Women's World Boxing C'ship: Lovlina Borgohain Starts India's Campaign on Monday

Indian's women boxers were on Sunday handed a mixed draw in the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships to be held in Istanbul from May 9 to 20.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) will kickstart India's campaign on Monday but she got a tough draw as she will be up against the former world champion Chen Nien-Chin in the opening round itself.

The Chinese Taipei boxer, who won gold and bronze medals respectively in 2018 and 2016 at the World Championships, is the same opponent Lovlina beat in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Olympic Games last year.