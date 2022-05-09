Women's World Boxing C'ship: Lovlina Borgohain Starts India's Campaign on Monday

Lovlina Borgohain will be competing on Monday at the Women's World Boxing Championships.
(Photo: BFI)
Indian's women boxers were on Sunday handed a mixed draw in the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships to be held in Istanbul from May 9 to 20.
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) will kickstart India's campaign on Monday but she got a tough draw as she will be up against the former world champion Chen Nien-Chin in the opening round itself.
The Chinese Taipei boxer, who won gold and bronze medals respectively in 2018 and 2016 at the World Championships, is the same opponent Lovlina beat in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Olympic Games last year.
Two-time Asian Champion Pooja Rani (81kg), Nandini and Nikhat Zareen have also been handed tough draws in their respective categories, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) informed in a release on Sunday.
While Pooja will start in the round of 16 against two-time World Championships bronze medallist Hungary's Timea Nagy, Nandini (+81kg) has received a bye in the opening round but will face last edition's bronze medallist Khadija El-Mardi of Morocco in the quarter-finals.
Poona Rani during a training session in Antalya ahead of the World Championships.
On the other hand, Nikhat Zareen (52kg) will face Mexico's Herrera Alvarez in the opening round and if she wins, she is likely to meet 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the Round of 16.
Jaismine (60kg) will lock horns against two-time Youth Asian Championship winner Porntip Buapa of Thailand in the opening round. If the Indian gets past the first hurdle, she may clash against former World Championships bronze medallist Rashida Ellis of the USA in the quarter-finals.
Among other Indians, Ankushita (66kg) got a comparatively easy draw alongside Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Parveen (63kg), and Saweety (75kg). Ankushita will begin her challenge in the Round of 16 after getting a bye in the opening round.
In the last edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships held in Russia in 2019, the Indian boxers clinched one silver and three bronze medals.
Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg), Nandini (+81kg).
