Women's Boxing World Championship: Nikhat Zareen Begins With Win

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen defeated Mexico's Harrera Alvarez in her opening round at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Wednesday, 11 May.

Nikhat saw off the Mexican boxer by 5-0, moving into the next round with a convincing victory.

Nikhat will now take on 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist Mongolia’s Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg in the next round.

The 25-year-old from Telangana, Nikhat, who clinched the gold medal at the Strandja Tournament in February, looked in complete control and exhibited a brilliant tactical display. The Mexican boxer tried her best but it wasn’t enough as Nikhat took advantage of her long reach and kept on attacking with some sharp and precise punches before tilting the result in her favour without breaking a sweat.