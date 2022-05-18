Nikhat Zareen Storms Into Boxing World Championship Final

Nikhat Zareen after winning one of her Women's World Championships match.
Image: BFI
Indian boxing star Nikhat Zareen has reached her first World Championship final, defeating Brazil's Caroline de Almeida 5-0.
Nikhat is now assured at least a silver at the World Championships but the young 25-year-old will have all eyes only on the gold, come Friday's final.
There were two more Indians competing in the semi-finals today but both Manisha and Parveen have lost their bouts. However, they will be winning the bronze medal.
Earlier this week, Nikhat had assured India of its first medal at this edition of the World Championships by clinching a dominating 5-0 win against England's Charley-Sian Taylor Davison.
Her opponent today, Caroline De Almeida of Brazil, had thrashed the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver winner Ireland's Carly McNaul by unanimous decision in her quarter-final.
In the last edition of the tournament, held in Russia in 2019, Indian boxers clinched one silver and three bronze medals. India have won 36 medals, including nine gold, eight silver and 19 bronze, in the 11 editions of the tournament so far-the third-highest after Russia (60) and China (50).
(More to follow)
