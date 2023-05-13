Boxing World C'ships: Hussamuddin, Deepak and Nishant Sign Off With Bronze

India's boxing contingent at the Men's World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan started Friday with three boxers still in contention for a possible gold, but it ended with Deepak Kumar, Mohammed Hussamuddin and Nishant Dev all ending their campaign with bronze medals.

The three medal haul helped the contingent finish joint fourth in the medals tally with hosts Uzbekistan (9), Cuba and Russia (6 each) and Kazakhstan (5) taking up the top three spots.

This was also the first time India won three medals at a single Men's World Championships.