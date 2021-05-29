Asian Boxing C’Ship: Mary Kom and Co Eye More Glory on Sunday 

Indian women's team is looking ahead for more glory as four boxers, including six-time world champion MC Mary kom, are ready for the finals of the Asian Boxing Championship scheduled for Sunday.

In all, seven Indians are in the finals. Four of them -- six-time world champion MC Marykom (51kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Anupama (+81kg), and Lalbuatsahi (64kg) -- will be seen in action on Sunday.

"The women's team has won six bronze medals in Dubai. But it is difficult to predict how many gold medals our team would win. Going by the performance in the semi-finals we are hopeful of good results on Sunday," a national level coach told IANS.