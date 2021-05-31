Asian Boxing C’ship: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa Win Silver in Dubai

Amit Panghal in action against Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan
(Image: BFI)
Defending champion Amit Panghal lost to Olympic champion Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan 2-3 in a split decision in the final of the 52 kg event, settling for a Silver at the Asian Boxing Championship. Shiva Thapa too had to settle for Silver as he lost 2-3 against Mongolia's Baatarsukh Chinzorig in a close final bout in Dubai.
The Boxing Federation of India however announced they were lodging a protest on the Amit Panghal verdict.
Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin is the defending world champion and had a 2-0 win-loss record against Panghal. The Indian had lost in the 2019 World Championships and more recently at the Governor’s Cup in Russia.
Later in the evening, India’s hopes rest on Sanjeet (91 kg) who will take on Kazakistan’s Vassiliy Levit in the final.
As for Thapa he became the first Indian male boxer in the tournament history to secure five medals.
Published: 31 May 2021,08:16 PM IST