Asian Boxing C’ship: Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa Win Silver in Dubai

Defending champion Amit Panghal lost to Olympic champion Zoirov Shakhobidin of Uzbekistan 2-3 in a split decision in the final of the 52 kg event, settling for a Silver at the Asian Boxing Championship. Shiva Thapa too had to settle for Silver as he lost 2-3 against Mongolia's Baatarsukh Chinzorig in a close final bout in Dubai.

The Boxing Federation of India however announced they were lodging a protest on the Amit Panghal verdict.