Strandja Memorial Boxing: Amit & Sachin Win Gold as Nikhat Finishes With Silver

Contrary to the first match, Sachin (57kg) took some time to settle in against Uzbekistan’s Shakhzod Muzafarov. Both the boxers were equally dominant in the first round though Sachin managed to win it by a slight 3-2 advantage.

The boxer from Haryana grew in confidence as the bout progressed and used his height advantage while timing his punches to perfection in the second and third rounds to emerge victorious by a 5-0 margin.

Meanwhile, the reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen missed her third Strandja gold medal after going down 2-3 in a closely fought final against Uzbekistan’s Sabina Bobokulova. Nikhat did not have the best of starts as her Uzbeki counterpart went aggressive from the word go.

The Indian pugilist found it hard to settle in as she lost the first round 1-4. Nikhat did find her rhythm in the second round but the former Junior Asian champion Sabina was very solid defensively and her quick head movements made it difficult for Nikhat to connect the punches as she found herself behind 2-3 in the second round.

The momentum shifted in the third round as the 27-year-old boxer from Telangana went into a complete offensive mode winning the round 5-0. However, it wasn't enough to win the bout as she settled for silver.