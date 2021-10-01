2016 Rio Olympics: Independent Report Confirms Boxing Bouts Manipulated

"Professor McLaren and his team have identified a system for manipulating the results of bouts at the Rio 2016 boxing tournament. I am determined to ensure that boxers receive a fair fight. This determination is demonstrated by AIBA's clear commitment to uncovering the truth and acting on it," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said in a statement. "We must now carefully examine the report and see what steps are needed to ensure justice. What is important is that we make sure the mechanisms are in place to show that results are above suspicion."



President Kremlev became involved in amateur boxing as Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation in 2017, before joining the AIBA board in 2018 and becoming President in 2020.



McLaren Global Sport Solutions (MGSS) will continue its work, investigating more recent boxing tournaments and also the activity of individuals previously involved in the management and administration of AIBA. The current AIBA administration is fully committed to taking appropriate action in the areas of sporting integrity, as well as any others where Prof McLaren's teams make significant findings.