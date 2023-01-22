Book Review: 'Sultan', Wasim Akram's Memoir

Brutally honest, this biography doesn't attempt any typical sweet talk that cricketers from India and Pakistan love once they drop the national colours and start playing for local clubs for loads of cash (read Indian Premier League). Akram, who let his bowling do all the talking for almost two decades, has listed everything in the book like the bold bowler he was when he started his run-up. The book has all the drama, all the controversies and all the mysteries that gripped Akram. Yet, he does not fall to retire, he rises from the ashes time and again like the proverbial Phoenix.

I loved the chapter titled Guru where Akram recounts the magical delivery to Kim Hughes during the World Championships of Cricket in 1985. Imran told him to bowl a bouncer amidst fears that the umpire could call it a no ball. Khan told Akram to keep it short just outside the off stump. Hughes, who had a reputation for cross-bat shots, won’t be able to resist, Imran was confident. Hughes top edged to mid-on and Imran took the catch. Akram grew in confidence, his deliveries eventually getting him some of the world’s most prized wickets of Vivian Richards, Ian Botham and Sachin Tendulkar.

And then, in the chapter, The Reluctant Captain, Akram very boldly lists the horrendous incident that rattled the Pakistani team while on tour of the Caribbean islands in 1993: Some members of the team were arrested by cops on alleged charges of smoking marijuana. Eventually, all charges were dropped and good sense prevailed. Akram does not skip the incidents that took place, he narrates in vivid detail what happened in those nightmarish days and nights. He, actually, set the story straight and ended all speculations in a very frank manner.