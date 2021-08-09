Barcelona Start Life Without Messi, Beat Juventus 3-0 In Friendly Match

In their first match after the departure of Lionel Messi, Barcelona beat Juventus 3-0 in a friendly game on Sunday.
Image: FC Barcelona / Twitter
In their first match after the departure of star player Lionel Messi, Barcelona beat Juventus 3-0 in the annual friendly game for the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday.
Memphis Depay started the proceedings, with a goal in the third minute of the match. Martin Braithwaite doubled the lead in the 57th minute. Riqui Puig scored the final goal of the match in the 92nd minute at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.
Throughout the match, the hosts continued to attack with plenty of movement and through smart passes.
The victory saw Barcelona lift the Joan Gamper trophy for the 44th time and ninth consecutive year.
This edition of the Gamper, described as a traditional festive occasion when Barcelona present the squad for the upcoming season, proved to be a nostalgic affair.
Hours before the match began, a tearful Messi bade farewell to the club at a press conference. The departure happened when Barcelona was unable to establish a new contract with the Argentina star who was with them for 21 years.
This meant that the much-anticipated clash between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo never happened.
Barcelona was missing Sergio Aguero due to injury, while Eric Garcia and Pedri were absent due to Spain's campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.
Life after Messi will not be easy for Barcelona as they host Real Sociedad in their opening La Liga match on August 15.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 09 Aug 2021,04:31 PM IST