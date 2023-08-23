World Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu Knocked Out in Second Round

Sindhu, who defeated Okuhara in the final to win the women's singles title in the 2019 edition in Basel, Switzerland, went down to the Japanese star 21-14, 21-14 in a 44-minute encounter in the Danish capital.

Sindhu, who won silver in the Rio Olympics in 2016 and then bronze at Tokyo, trails old nemesis Okuhara 10-9 in head-to-head and the two have produced many close encounters. But Tuesday's clash at Court No 2 at Royal Arena was a rather one-sided affair with the Indian failing to capitalize on an 9-0 lead in the second game.

Both players went neck-and-neck initially in the first game before Okuhara opened a 9-6 lead. Sindhu, however, caught up with her at 9-9 but the Japanese shuttler again opened up a lead and from 12-10, surged ahead to win the first game 21-14.

The second game started on a good note for the 28-year-old Sindhu as she surged to a 9-0 lead. Okuhara, who has dropped down to 36th in BWF Ranking while Sindhu is No.15, got back her rhythm and five points in a row and then from 10-5 won four more points to make it 10-9.

The Japanese shuttler caught up with Sindhu at 12-12 and then went from strength to strength as she won the game 21-14, clearly riding on her superior fitness to victory. Sindhu got a bye in the first round.