Can Sai Praneeth Make a Mark in His Olympics Debut?

Born into a humble family in Hyderabad on October 10, 1992, Sai Praneeth took to badminton when he was eight, inspired by his aunt, a former national level player who used to play with former All England Open champion Pullela Gopichand.

Praneeth used to travel around 18 kilometres a day and then follow it up with another four-hour long train journey for training during his school-days. His talent impressed Gopichand who picked him for the first batch of trainees at his academy which opened in 2008.

His first major achievement came at the age of 18 when he clinched a bronze medal at the BWF Junior World Championships in Mexico in 2010. With every tournament, he improved his game and climbed up the rankings.