Reached Spain One Day Before My First Match: Srikanth Recounts Journey To Silver

Four years after a trailblazing season that saw him win a record-breaking four Super Series titles and climb to the top spot in the men's world rankings, Kidambi Srikanth is back among the best and biggest names in world badminton with his silver medal-winning performance at the 2021 BWF World Championships. That too, just months after missing out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old has now started the new Olympics cycle by becoming the first Indian male to win a silver at the Badminton World Championships, last week in Spain, and he spoke to The Quint about his journey to the tournament, his journey to the title and his plans fo what's to follow,