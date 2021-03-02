Twitter Reacts as Saina Biopic Promo Shows Her Serving Like Sania 

The first poster of the long anticipated biopic based on the renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal was dropped on Twitter on Tuesday. The movie titled Saina stars Parineeti Chopra, Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul is set to hit the theatres on 26th March.
The poster was shared by Taran Adarsh on his Twitter account. The poster depicts a hand reaching out in the air for the shuttlecock similar to a tennis player when they reach out for the tennis ball while serving. Moreover, the poster looks nothing like a badminton serve at all and seems like the production team of the movie have confused Saina with Sania.
The rules of Badminton while serving are simple and straight: the serve should always be done underarm and below the server’s waist and an overarm serve is against the basic rules of badminton, and would be considered a fault. However, in the poster the hand reaches out to the shuttlecock like a tennis player would. While Bollywood has a habit of defying logic, Twitter users did not hold back to lash out at this mistake.
Take a look at what the twitter users had to say in response:
