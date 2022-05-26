TOPS Clears Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu’s Training Proposals

Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen's proposal to train with World No. 1 Victor Axelson in Dubai was on Thursday approved by Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) Committee members.

Lakshay, who was part of the Indian men's team that won the prestigious Thomas Cup this month, is set to train With Axelson in Dubai from May 29-June 5 (8 days) and then head out to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 19th to train at the Malaysian Training Centre from June 19-26 (8 days). Both the training proposals were approved by MOC in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his and his physio's air travel, boarding and lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses.