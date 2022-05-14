Thomas Cup: India Up Against Strong Indonesia in Sunday's Historic Final

The injury to singles player H.S Prannoy will be a matter of concern as India gear up to take on 14-time champions Indonesia in a maiden, historic final in the Thomas Cup team badminton championship on Sunday.

India had defeated Malaysia and Denmark by identical 3-2 margins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to storm into the final for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Prannoy played a crucial role in both those rubbers but suffered a nasty slip in the match-deciding encounter with Denmark's Rasmus Gemke on Friday.