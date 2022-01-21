Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Enters Semis; HS Prannoy Bows Out

The Indian began the match on the backfoot and trailed 11-6 at the first break. Katethong proceeded to extend her lead to win the first game in 15 minutes.



The world No 7 Sindhu then raced to a 6-3 lead in the second. However, Katethong cut down the Indian's lead and levelled the score at 10-10. Sindhu scored seven consecutive points from there on to snatch the momentum and took the game to a decider.



In the third game, Sindhu took a 10-8 lead but Katethong clawed her way back to level the scores at 17-17. Just when it seemed the match was headed to a photo finish, Sindhu upped the ante and scored four straight points to win the contest.



The 26-year old Sindhu, who is chasing her first title since the world championships in 2019, will face the fifth-seeded Evgeniya Kosetskya of the National Badminton Federation of Russia in the semi-finals.