Swiss Open: PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy to Fight For Titles on Sunday

The Indian ace, ranked seventh in the badminton world rankings, faced a strong challenge from the 29th-ranked Supanida Katethong in the first game. But powerful smashes from Sindhu, coupled with some unforced errors from Katethong, helped her take the opener in 21 minutes.

Katethong responded strongly in the second game by targeting the left side of Sindhu, an area the Indian has clearly struggled with. Despite a late surge by Sindhu, Katethong was successful in forcing a decider.

Both players went toe-to-toe in the final game, with Sindhu holding a narrow 11-10 lead before the change of ends. With Sindhu leading 16-13, Katethong produced another comeback to shift the momentum in her favour, turning the three-point deficit into a 16-18 lead.

The Indian, however, held her nerves to pocket five of the next six points and win the match. Sindhu will now face another Thai shuttler, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, in the final.