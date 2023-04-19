Sudirman Cup 2023: HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu to Lead the Indian Side

For this tournament, India has been named under Group C, accompanied by competitors like Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia. With such powerful opponents in their group, the Indian team will have to make sure that they first clear the knockout stage to achieve their aim.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will also be seen in action during this event. Earlier he had to bow out of the Asian Mixed Team championship due to an injury. His return will empower the men's doubles squad, increasing India's chances to grab a medal. Talking about the women's doubles squad, the very experienced Ashwini Ponnappa will be seen in action along with her new partner Tanisha Castro while All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will be the other pair participating. PV Sindhu will be accompanied by Anupama Upadhyaya in the women's singles squad and Kidambi Srikanth will be keeping Prannoy's company in the men's singles squad.