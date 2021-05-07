Malaysia Open Postponed, Saina & Srikanth’s Tokyo Hopes Take a Hit

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu, 2019 World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth and men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the Indians who are hoping to qualify based on their ranking in the BWF’s ‘Race to Tokyo’ standings.

Those placed within the top 16 of the standings in singles gain automatic qualification and in doubles, those within the top eight go through. Sindhu and Praneeth are ranked seventh and 13th respectively while Rankireddy and Shetty are eighth.

Among Indians who remain in contention for qualification are former singles world No.1 players Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth and, to a lesser extent women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy. Saina is ranked 22nd while Srikanth is 20th. Ashwini and Sikki are 26th, 14 places below the qualification ranking.